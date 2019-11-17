China and South Korea moved a step closer to booking a place at Tokyo 2020 after they qualified for the International Basketball Federation Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The two sides secured a spot in the events, due to be held in February, at the Asia/Oceania pre-qualifier in Auckland.

China, runners-up at this year's Asia Cup, thrashed the Philippines 127-49 in Group A at the Trusts Arena to progress.

South Korea went through to the next stage of Olympic qualification despite a 69-65 reverse at the hands of New Zealand.

The hosts of the pre-qualifier missed out by a slim margin as they finished level on points with China and South Korea.

🇲🇿 Mozambique grab the last spot on offer for African teams for the FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments!



🔗 https://t.co/8qp86ICXlj#FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/ufamdqvWM4 — FIBA (@FIBA) November 17, 2019

China's progression also ensures Foshan will host one of the four Women's Olympic Qualification Tournaments next year.

Australia sealed their place in the qualifier by winning Group B at the MABA Stadium in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

They ended their campaign with an 82-69 defeat to Japan in a repeat of the 2017 Asia Cup final.

Nigeria and hosts Mozambique will join the teams from Asia and Oceania in the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments after their semi-final wins at the African pre-qualifier in Maputo.

Nigeria overcame Mali 74-59, while Mozambique sprang a surprise by ousting Senegal 56-49.

The two sides will not play a final having achieved the principle aim of the competition, a spot in the Olympic qualifiers next year.

