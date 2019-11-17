World champion Brittany Bowe set a track record to win the women’s 1,000 metres event on the final day of the International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup in Minsk.

The American, who won a bronze over the 1,500m distance yesterday, clinched gold in 1min 15.353sec at the Minsk Arena.

Bowe's time improved the track record of 1:15.82, set by Marrit Leenstra of the Netherlands.

Jorien ter Mors of the Netherlands followed in second place by clocking 1:15.950, while Russia’s Yekaterina Shikhova took bronze in 1:15.962.

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin edged her long-term rival Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in the women’s mass start competition.

Blondin completed the event in a time of 8:22.630, with multiple world champion Schouten forced to settle for second place in 8:22.710.

Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy secured the bronze medal by crossing the line in 8:23.570.

Ivanie Blondin won the women's mass start event ©Getty Images

The men’s 500m event proved a closely fought affair as South Korea’s Kim Jun-ho emerged as the winner.

He topped the standings in a time of 34.870, 0.04 seconds quicker than China’s Tingyu Gao in second place.

Bronze was earned by Dutchman Dai Dai Ntab in a time of 34.916.

Kjeld Nuis triumphed in the men’s 1,500m competition in 1:46.223.

Russia’s Denis Yuskov finished as the runner-up after clocking 1:46.456.

Dutch skater Thomas Krol, who won the 1,000m event yesterday, completed the podium places in 1:46.498.