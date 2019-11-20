The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has today revealed the groups and schedule for the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier and schedule of the Baseball Last Olympic Qualifier, following a live draw in Japanese city Sakai.

The WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier is due to be held in Arizona from March 22 to 26.

Group A is made up of the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico and the United States, while Group B comprises Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela.

The 12-game opening round is from March 22 to 24, with the top-two teams from each group advancing to the super round and carrying over the result of the game played between each other.

The highest-ranked team in the tournament's final standings will gain a berth for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The WBSC has also announced the schedule of games for the six-team WBSC Baseball Last Olympic Qualifier, in Taichung, Taiwan, from April 1 to 5.

China, Chinese Taipei and The Netherlands will be joined by the Oceania Pre-Qualifier's top finisher and the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier's second- and third-ranked teams playing a single round-robin for the final spot at Tokyo 2020.

The winners of the Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier and the Baseball Last Olympic Qualifier will contest the Olympic competition alongside hosts Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea.

Israel qualified as winners of the Africa/Europe Qualifier in September, while Mexico and South Korea secured their places at the recently concluded Premier12 event.

"After today's draw, all the teams know their road to Tokyo 2020," Beng Choo Low, WBSC secretary general, said.

"The excitement and expectation for the historic baseball return to the Olympic Games will escalate with these two qualifiers, setting the table for an unforgettable baseball event in Tokyo 2020."

The draw took place at the Hotel Agora Regency Sakai, on the eve of the third edition of the WBSC Congress.