Great Britain and Serbia won their winner-takes-all ties against Kazakhstan and France to progress through to the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid today.

Serbia beat France 2-1 in Group A before Britain defeated Kazakhstan by the same scoreline in Group E at the Spanish capital's La Caja Mágica.

World number two Novak Djokovic booked Serbia's place in the quarter-finals after easing to 6-3, 6-3 win over France's Benoît Paire.

It came after Filip Krajinović had overcome Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5, 7-6 in a close encounter to give Serbia a 2-0 advantage with only the doubles rubber to play.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Janko Tipsarević and Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-4 to put France on the board, but the top seeds and 10-time champions could not advance as one of the best two runners-up by virtue of their record on sets.

Britain, meanwhile, secured their place in the knockout stage after Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski won their pivotal doubles match to clinch victory over Kazakhstan.

Murray and Skupski earned a 6-1, 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik.

Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski won their pivotal doubles match to clinch victory over Kazakhstan ©Getty Images

Kyle Edmund had earlier stepped up in Andy Murray's absence to give Britain the perfect start with a 6-3, 6-3 success over Kukushkin in the first singles rubber.

Bublik then restored parity with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over British number one Dan Evans to ensure the doubles match was needed to separate the two sides.

Murray and Davis Cup debutant Skupski breezed through the first set in just 25 minutes before needing to break twice in the second to seal victory.

They took their second match point when Kukushkin fired wide.

Serbia are now set to meet Russia, one of two best-placed runners-up along with Argentina, and Britain will face Group C winners Germany, who secured the one rubber they needed against Chile when Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-3 in the singles.

Cristian Garín brought Chile level with a 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, but it was Germany who ultimately prevailed thanks to a 7-6, 6-3 victory for Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies over Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo.

The other last-eight ties pit Argentina against Spain and Australia against Canada.

More follows