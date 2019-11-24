Daniel Andre Tande of Norway topped the podium at the opening event of this season's International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup season in Wisla in Poland.

Tande triumphed in windy conditions at the Adam Malysza Ski Jumping Venue, scoring a total of 241.4 points.

Anže Lanišek of Slovenia finished second on 225.6 points.

Olympic champion and home favourite Kamil Stoch was third with 224.2 points.

It was Tande's sixth World Cup victory, but his first since March 2018 having struggled with injury and illness last season.

"It was a very demanding and difficult competition, especially for the jury," he said.

"They did everything they could to make sure all the athletes have similar conditions.

"I am very happy with my result today."

Last season's overall World Cup champion, Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan, missed the podium by 0.2 points.

The World Cup is due to continue on Friday (November 29) in the Finnish resort of Ruka.