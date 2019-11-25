USA Weightlifting has announced it will be hosting a star-studded gala to celebrate and raise money for athletes representing the country at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Money raised at the Golden Gala will go towards the national governing body's Tokyo Strong initiative, a programme designed to create an environment to set up American weightlifting athletes for success at Tokyo 2020.

Due to take place at New York City’s iconic Grand Central Station on the evening of April 14, 2020, the event will feature Olympians past and present.

"American athletes have a once-in-a-generation chance at scoring multiple medals at the Olympic Games next summer, and Tokyo Strong aims to make sure our athletes have all of the tools necessary to make their Olympic dreams come true," a USA Weightlifting statement reads.

The Golden Gala, emceed by what USA Weightlifting states will be a "very special guest", will be held one day before celebrations take place across New York City marking 100 days until the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

It will give attendees an opportunity to meet current and former members of the United States team in an intimate setting.

In an attempt to build excitement for Tokyo 2020, attendees will get a taste of the Japanese capital’s culture, with entertainment that reflects the city.

Three-time Olympic champion Pyrros Dimas will share his experience at the Golden Gala ©Getty Images

Set in Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall, the Golden Gala includes a hosted bar, a three-course dinner and "once-in-a-lifetime" experiences with Olympic champions and the US’s strongest athletes.

Four-time Olympic medallist and three-time Olympic champion Pyrros Dimas of Greece will share his experience, and his observations on his time with USA Weightlifting having joined the organisation as its technical director in mid-2017.

Beyond dining with the stars of the sport, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive and carefully-curated items in a silent auction and raffle, benefiting USA Weightlifting athletes.

Individual tickets are $600 (£466/€545) each, or a table of 10 seats can be reserved for $5,500 (£4,271/€4,994).

If people want to support American athletes, but cannot attend the Golden Gala, they have the option of sending an Olympian in their place, by sponsoring their seat at $600.

Corporate and individual sponsorships, including exclusive experiences with the US’s best athletes are also available by contacting [email protected].

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9.