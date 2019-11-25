Organisers of the 2021 Summer and Winter Universiades have shared their preparations at a one-day meeting in Lucerne.

Lucerne is due to host the 2021 Winter Universiade and managing director Urs Hunkeler invited the Chengdu 2021 delegation to the Swiss city at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) General Assembly in Turin.

During the meeting, Hunkeler's Lucerne Organising Committee welcomed Chengdu Vice-Mayor Wang Pingjang and five delegates to look at ways to optimise the two Universiade editions in 2021.

The officials also discussed Chengdu's role at the Lucerne Universiade in just over 13 months' time.

"Chengdu 2021 will certainly come to Lucerne in January 2021 with a larger delegation and participate in the Observer Programme," Hunkeler said.

Lucerne 2021 representatives host Chengdu 2021 organisers, including a visit to the Winter Universiade Park area along the downtown banks of Lake Lucerne ©FISU

"The extent to which they will use Lucerne to promote the Summer Universiade 2021 will become clear later.

"Either way, I am looking forward to further exchange with the representatives of Chengdu 2021."

Last month FISU carried out a three-day inspection visit in Lucerne, where the Universiade's preparations were said to be "right on track".

During the visit technical procedures were addressed and the competition calendar was finalised.

Representatives of the local Organising Committee presented their planning status throughout the event's respective departments as the city, based on Lake Lucerne, opened its facilities to FISU.