Final preparations are said to be underway in Moscow, as the Russian capital readies itself to host the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final and end-of-season Gala Awards next week.

A total of 128 athletes from 42 countries are expected to compete at the Dynamo Sports Palace on December 6 and 7.

Competing in eight different weight categories, athletes will be battling it out for glory and the last remaining World Taekwondo Olympic ranking points before Tokyo 2020 qualification places are decided.

Athletes will also be showcasing the new competition uniforms, designed to be more practical, as well as more fan and media friendly for the Grand Prix Final.

The World Taekwondo Council will meet on December 7 to decide whether the competition uniforms will be used during Tokyo 2020.

On that evening, the 2019 World Taekwondo Gala Awards will also be held at the Lotte Plaza Hotel.

It will be the sixth time the ceremony has taken place and the male and female athletes of the year will be recognised alongside coach of the year and kick of the year.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue is confident the Grand Prix Final and Gala Awards will provide a fantastic end to the 2019 season ©World Taekwondo

Awards for the male and female referees of the year and fair play will also be presented.

"We are excited to be returning to Moscow for the Grand Prix Final and Gala Awards, which we are sure will provide a fantastic end to the 2019 season," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"The Grand Prix Final will be particularly significant as it represents the big opportunity to secure vital ranking points ahead of Tokyo 2020 next year.

"With this added motivation, I am sure our athletes will put on a breathtaking show for the thousands of taekwondo-loving fans in the stadium and all those watching at home.

"The Gala Awards will then be a fitting celebration, not just of our athletes, but also of the Member National Associations, coaches and referees who are critical to making our sport such a global success."

Prior to the Grand Prix Final, the World Taekwondo Council will meet on December 5 for an Extraordinary Council Meeting.

World Taekwondo's development guidelines for 2020 and anti-discrimination policy will be among the key items presented for approval.