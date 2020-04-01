The official logo for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has been unveiled by organisers in Japan.

It follows a public call for potential designs which resulted in 884 different entries from across the country.

A design by Hiroshi Miyashita, an associate professor in design at Aichi Sangyo University, was chosen as the winner.

His emblem contains the initial letters of "Asian", "Aichi" and "Nagoya" with the A represented by the purple curve and the centre line, and the N featuring through the purple and gold curves.

Each colour has its own meaning with purple representing the iris, the flower of Aichi prefecture.

Gold is for kinshachi, the golden tiger-fish roof ornaments which are the symbol of Nagoya Castle, while the green represents the environmental consciousness of the local people.

"The smooth curves describe the liveliness of sports," the Aichi-Nagoya Organising Committee said.

The winning design was picked following a public call for entries ©Aichi-Nagoya 2026

"The centre line coloured by purple, gold and green inspires the image that people get together as one and go forward to the future by heading to a bright red sun, the symbol of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)."

A congratulatory message from OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was read out at a ceremony to unveil the emblem.

"We believe that the emblem will decorate the host cities and will be loved by many people of all ages and from all walks of life," he said.

Other officials to attend the unveiling ceremony included Organising Committee President Hideaki Ohmura, the Governor or Aichi.

He was joined by Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura, the deputy president of the Organising Committee, and Japanese Olympic Committee secretary general Tsuyoshi Fukui.

Japan's two-time Olympic champion in judo, Ayumi Tanimoto, also attended the launch.

She won gold at the Asian Games in Busan in 2002.