Organisers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics have claimed they are ready for the "special situation" of back-to-back Games, following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to next year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) postponed the upcoming Summer Games to 2021.

The Olympics are now set to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year, while the Paralympics are scheduled for August 24 to September 5.

This leaves just five months between Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics, due to be held from February 4 to 20.

The Winter Paralympics are then set for March 4 to 13.

Despite the close proximity between the Games, Beijing 2022 revealed they are prepared for such a "special situation".

There is now just five months between the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games ©Getty Images

"The new dates of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games mean we are faced with a special situation where the Summer Games and Winter Games are to be held in half-a-year," a Beijing 2022 official said, as reported by Xinhua.

"We will have a detailed assessment of how the new dates of Tokyo 2020 will affect the Beijing 2022 Games.

"In the meantime, we will keep close communication with the IOC and the Olympic family to handle the situation properly and push forward our preparation in all aspects."

Preparations for Beijing 2022 are reportedly on track, despite China being in lockdown since February in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Coronavirus originated in China, with more than 80,000 infected and 3,312 dying there.

A number of countries such as the United States, Italy and Spain have now reported more cases, however, with life in China starting to slowly return to normal as the number of infections fall.