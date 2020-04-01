Pictograms of Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games mascot Ya Ya competing in the sports on the programme have been released by organisers.

Nineteen pictograms have been unveiled in all as part of the "mascots in motion" series.

Ya Ya, a deer, was selected as the mascot for the Games in the Chinese city in November.

"The sports pictograms have to present not only an amicable, lovely and lively Ya Ya but also the characteristics of each sport in terms of speed, professionalism and strength," said Zheng Lei, head of the design team, to Xinhua.

The Asian Beach Games will be held between November 28 and December 6 this year.

The mascots in motion pictograms cover 19 sports and disciplines ©Sanya 2020

Organisers recently expressed their confidence that the event will be held as planned, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanya is located on Hainan Island, which has never hosted a continental multi-sport event before.

In October, organisers revealed their emblem and slogan.

The motto for the Games is "See Ya in Sanya!" while the logo features a coconut tree, an athlete and a deer.