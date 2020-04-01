World Athletics has announced the launch of a new series designed to help people of all ages stay fit, active and engaged during the ongoing period of lockdown across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The [email protected] content, which will appear on both the World Athletics website and across its social media channels, is divided into four themes: kids, active, rewind and unwind.

[email protected] – Kids includes activities, quizzes, online tutorials and interviews with some of the sport's biggest stars, and aims to entertain and educate while providing ideas to explore and motivation to exercise.

The first challenge was set yesterday, with World Athletics encouraging people to design their own spikes.

[email protected] – Active highlights a number of exercises, which are suitable for the whole family and fans of all ages, to help them stay fit and healthy at home.

It will also feature some special guest appearances.

Keep yourself busy in this period of social distancing by making your own spikes👟



Share your attempts below👇😍



Download and print here: https://t.co/B1r6GaYtJk pic.twitter.com/tdluDgqNBl — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) April 1, 2020

[email protected] – Rewind is a nightly feature looking back at "sensational" athletics action from the past.

It was launched last week with daily World Athletics watch parties at 9pm CET on the governing body's YouTube channel.

A number of finals from last year's World Athletics Championships in Qatar's capital Doha are being re-lived.

[email protected] – Unwind, meanwhile, features suggestions of athletics-related books to read, films to watch and music playlists from leading athletes, and includes the likes of American sprinter Noah Lyles' pre-race tunes.

On Monday (March 30), World Athletics confirmed that next year's World Championships in American city Eugene will instead take place in 2022 after the dates for the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics were confirmed.

The Games will now be held between July 23 and August 8 of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.