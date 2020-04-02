Organisers of the 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica have been praised for how they have dealt with the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Planning for the event in Slovenia was dealt a blow when this year's Ski Flying World Championships in Planica were moved back to 2021 because of the virus.

The third Coordination Group meeting also had to be held through video conference where key areas discussed included the competition programme, accommodation, transport and communications.

Planica 2023 President Enzo Smrekar led the meeting which also included International Ski Federation (FIS) secretary general Sarah Lewis.

A notable achievement the organisers have recently celebrated is securing support from the Government.

"Thanks to the excellent infrastructure with all permanent facilities in place and extensive experience in hosting top-level events, the Planica team is in a perfect position to handle the challenges posed by the current global situation," said Lewis.

The third Coordination Group meeting took place as a video conference ©FIS

"The Planica 2023 organisers deserve huge credit after the challenges they have faced in the last month with the postponement of the FIS Ski Flying World Championships only days before the highly anticipated event was due to begin.

"It is a testament to their strong capabilities and there is no doubt that this extremely difficult situation we faced together has strengthened everyone's resolve to succeed with organising outstanding FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2023 in Planica, which mark the first time in its history that the event is staged in Slovenia."

Smrekar added: "Unfortunately, we missed one of our major milestones due to the cancellation of the FIS Ski Flying World Championships.

"But nevertheless, we feel we are right on schedule in our preparations for the 2023 World Championships."