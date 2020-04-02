Alpine Canada has launched its 2020 Ski Racing Awards with the nomination period now open.

The awards are said to recognise the best in Alpine skiing, Para-Alpine skiing and ski cross and are sponsored by car giant Audi, with outdoor clothing brand Helly Hansen the presenting partner.

Nominations are being accepted for five awards – club coach of the year, volunteer of the year, ski racing club of the year, Helly Hansen resort of the year and the builder award.

In addition, the Minogue Award of Excellence will grant a CAD$10,000 (£5,700/$7,000/€6,500) bursary to a successful emerging athlete from Canada's national teams.

"Canada has a rich history of ski racing and Alpine Canada is proud to be a part of that," said Vania Grandi, the President and chief executive of Alpine Canada.

Brady Leman is among previous winners at the awards ©Getty Images

"From athletes to coaches, clubs, volunteers, builders, and resorts, these awards celebrate the best of Canadian ski racing.

"I encourage our community to participate in this celebration by nominating the people who make ski racing happen in their community, and placing their votes across all categories."

The nomination period will remain open until April 17, before the results are announced in the spring.

Past winners include Olympic gold medallists Brady Leman, Kelsey Serwa and Marielle Thompson, as well as Paralympic champions Mac Marcoux and Mollie Jepsen.