Official 3x3 basketball song for 2020 released by FIBA and D'Alie

The official song of 3x3 basketball for 2020 has been released by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Italian player Rae Lin D'Alie performs on the rap track which is called "3x3 Anthem".

It will now be played before each competition in 2020 and be available on FIBA 3x3 social media and music channels.

D'Alie, who is ranked as the fifth best player in the world, was named as the FIBA 3x3 World Cup MVP in 2018 when Italy won women's gold.

She was the top scorer in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2019 and was inspired for the song after the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup in 2017.

"I was just walking down the road," D'Alie said.

"I took out my phone and I just started creating these lyrics to the first verse.

"I think it was just an expression of the joy that I felt experiencing the game, the environment and the people.

"The words just flew out of me and I think it was just a response and an expression of the experience I lived on the court and in the environment."

D'Alie brought up the song at the FIBA Basketball Summit in 2018 and was encouraged to proceed with it by late FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumman.

She has since performed it at events including the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

"It's a beautiful song about all the things that makes 3x3 special," FIBA 3x3 managing director Alex Sanchez said.

"It's fun, urban, universal, for everyone, engaging with the fans, competitive, spectacular, physical, unpredictable, a 10-minute sprint.

"The official video clip shows how well Rae and Rae's career represent these values.

"We're proud to count Rae as one of our ambassadors and to have collaborated with her on this exciting project."