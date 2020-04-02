The Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) has approved more than ETB4 million (£97,000/$121,000/€110,000) from its savings to help active athletes overcome financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Approval was announced after the EAF Executive Committee held a meeting regarding the issue.

Among the other beneficiaries of the fund are coaches and other professionals working with athletes.

The EAF also intends to give complete training materials to 267 athletes, so that they can maintain their form and return to competition after the pandemic has ended.

Earlier this week, Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie donated nearly $50,000 (£40,000/€46,000) to help in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in his home country.

Gebrselassie, who won Olympic 10,000 metres gold medals at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 as well as four world titles over the distance between 1993 and 1999, made the donation to the COVID-19 National Resource Mobilisation Committee, which was launched by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week.

Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie has made a donation to the COVID-19 National Resource Mobilisation Committee ©Getty Images

"It's not time to profit but to save lives," Gebrselassie, a former EAF President, said.

"We need to support the Government at this crucial time and support one another.

"This is a very different time we are in.

"Everything's locked down and sporting events have been cancelled all over the world, so we have to be able to support our community."

As of yesterday, Ethiopia has identified 29 COVID-19 cases.

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide are close to reaching one million and more than 47,000 people have died from the virus.