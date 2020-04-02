The Birmingham 2021 World Games have been moved back a year to 2022, it has been confirmed.

Organisers the International World Games Association (IWGA) announced the switch today, with the decision a direct consequence of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics until next year.

Competition in the American city was due to take place between July 15 and 21 in 2021.

However, Tokyo 2020 has been re-arranged to between July 23 and August 8 of next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving three days which clash.

The IWGA had previously announced that they were "urgently reviewing" the situation and were also considering earlier dates in 2021.

However, they have opted for similar dates in 2022 with the Games in Alabama now scheduled for between July 7 and 17, 2022.

"Keeping to the original dates in July 2021 would have meant excluding many athletes and officials involved in the Olympics, and would have led to a potential reduction in public and media interest," an IWGA statement said today.

"When the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision, the Birmingham Organising Committee (BOC) urgently set about assessing what alternative dates might be viable, particularly as regards venues and accommodation.

"Meanwhile, the staff of the IWGA were establishing when the vital services provided by key partners, such as Swiss Timing and International Sports Broadcasting, could still be made available.