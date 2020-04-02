American Tamyra Mensah has the most points of any female wrestler in any weight category, according to the latest United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings.

Mensah, a returning world champion at 68 kilogrammes, who was last year named UWW's 'Women's Wrestler of the Year' has already assured herself of the top ranking ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now taking place from July 23 to August 8 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mensah has a commanding lead in her division sitting on 92 points, 44 points ahead of second placed Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria, winner of last year’s African Championships, who has 48 points.

Third place in that category is Jenny Fransson of Sweden on 40 points, ahead of Germany’s Anna Schell in fourth on 39.

The women’s 50kg category is led by World Championship finalist Emilia Vuc of Romania with 66 points ahead of the woman who beat her in the final in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan in 2019, Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan on 60 points.

Third place in the lightest division is currently held by Oksana Livach of Ukraine on 50 points ahead of Valentina Islamova Brik of Kazakhstan on 39 points.

In the women’s 53kg category world champion Pak Yong of the People’s Republic of Korea leads on 60 points, and has a narrow four point advantage over Japan’s Mayu Mukaida, whom she beat twice last year, who sits on 56 points.

In third place is Vinesh Vinesh of India on 55 points, ahead of Luisa Valverde Melendres of Ecuador on 50 points.

The women's 63kg category is led by Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kryrgyzstan, who has already assured herself of the top seeding ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©United World Wrestling

Risako Kawai of Japan has already sealed the 57kg category, with the reigning Olympic and world champion currently sitting on 71 points.

In second place on 61 points is Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye who has a healthy advantage over third placed Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus on 41 points and China’s Ningning Rong on 40 points.

Top seed has also been finalised ahead of Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 63kg category in the form of Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kryrgyzstan who has 90 points.

Tynybekova has a convincing advantage in her division ahead of Taybe Yusein of Bulgaria who is in second on 56 points, with Yuliia Tkach Ostapchuk of Ukraine in third on 50 points and Yukako Kawai of Japan in fourth on 43 points.

Five-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States leads the women’s 76kg category with 76 points and has a healthy lead over second placed Hiroe Minagawa Suzuki of Japan on 58 points.

Aline Rotter Focken of Germany sits in third place on 53 points ahead of Elmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan on 44 points.