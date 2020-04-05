United World Wrestling has confirmed the top seeds for men’s Greco-Roman events for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita heading into a home Games among the favourites to win gold.

The top seeds were confirmed despite the postponement of the Olympics from 2020 to 2021, with the wrestlers set to have a further 15 months to prepare for the Games.

Fumita was confirmed as the top seed in the men’s 60 kilogram division, after achieving 78 points in ranking-series events.

The reigning world champion will head to the Games with the aim of becoming the first Japanese Greco-Roman wrestler to win gold since Los Angeles 1984.

"It’s an honour," said Fumita, who earned the Asian Championship title earlier this year.

"It’s a rare thing, as there has hardly been any Japanese number one going into the Olympics.

"For me, with number one seed comes responsibility, but I will work hard to be worthy of it."

Russia’s Sergey Emelin and Turkey’s Kerem Kamal complete the top three in the division.

Cuban star Ismael Borrero will head to Tokyo 2020 as the top seed and defending champion in the 67kg event.

The reigning world champion has a total of 80 ranking points, with victory at the Pan American Championships boosting his total.

Borrero ended the series with double the points of second-placed Artem Surkov of Russia, with Serbia’s Mate Nemeš third on 39.

Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp took the top seeding in the heavyweight 130kg division.

The four-time world champion heads the standings on 72 points, despite missing out on winning a 10th European title earlier this year.

Egypt’s Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed is second on 50 points, with Cuba’s Oscar Pino Hinds third on 40.

World champion Tamás Lőrincz of Hungary heads the 77kg rankings and has been assured of representing the country in the division at Tokyo 2020.

He was selected over compatriot Zotlan Levai, who lies fourth in the rankings.

World champion Tamás Lőrincz of Hungary heads the 77kg rankings ©UWW

Lőrincz is yet to compete this season, which has allowed Sweden’s Alex Bjurberg Kessidis to move two points away on 58.

Armenia’s Karapet Chalyan lies third on 38 points.

Lőrincz’s brother Viktor is the only wrestler to top their rankings without being the reigning world champion.

The Hungarian was second at the 2019 World Championships in Kazakhstan, but heads the 87kg standings after 23 consecutive victories at ranking-series events.

He has a total of 74 points, with Ukraine’s Zhan Beleniuk and Uzbekistan’s Rustam Assakalov following on 60 and 37 respectively.

Russia’s Musa Evloev leads the 97kg rankings courtesy of his victory at last year’s World Championships.

He is currently tied on 60 points with Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan, making a final ranking-series event key to determining the top ranking for Tokyo 2020.

Evloev secured his second consecutive 97kg world title after Aleksanyan pulled out of the gold-medal match at the World Championships due to an injury.

Georgia’s Nugzari Tsurtsumia and Lasha Gobadze top two of the non-Olympic divisions, with Japan’s Shinobu Ota and Russia’s Abuiazid Mantsigov also heading standings.