Players on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Symetra Tours have been offered a cash advance to help ease their financial concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf is among the sports which have been shut down because of the COVID-19 outbreak and there will not be any LGPA or Symetra Tour events until June at the earliest.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan admitted the scheme, where players can receive a no-interest loan which will be paid back with money from their future earnings, was not as extensive as the organisation would have liked.

A separate fund has been set up to cover those enduring significant financial difficulty because of the pandemic.

"There’s a cash advance opportunity for players if they’re interested in taking it," Whan said.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan admitted the offer was not as high as the organisation would have liked ©Getty Images

"If they read about the PGA Tour cash advance, I would just say to all of my members, 'I’m sorry.'

"I wish I was on the PGA Tour cash advance programme, but I'm not, either.

"Listen, we don't sit on the same savings account, and I know I'm not going to solve players' full financial problem, but at least it's something.

"I’m hoping it’s enough just to help people get by a difficult time.

If this thing drags on forever, it may have to be something we revisit again."

The LPGA announced last week the next five tournaments on the Tour had been postponed, while the US Women's Open has also been pushed back from June to December.

The US Women's Open is one of five majors on the women's calendar and the second to be postponed, following the ANA Inspiration.