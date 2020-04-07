Wrestling could hold World Championships during Olympic year for first time in 2021

United World Wrestling (UWW) could host their World Championships in an Olympic year for the first time in its history.

With the postponement of Tokyo 2020 from this year to 2021 due to COVID-19, many Federations have revised their calendar and postponed their planned World Championships next year.

Wrestling's 2021 World Championships are set to be held in October in Norway's capital of Oslo, and could remain as part of next year's calendar.

They may be pushed back by a matter of weeks to leave more room between the Tokyo Games, however, according to Reuters.

Tokyo 2020 is now scheduled to open on July 23 in 2021 and run until August 8 next year.

UWW vice president and UWW-Europe President Tzeno Tzenov said that the athletes would favour this move with so many sporting events being cancelled if clashing with the Games.

"There are six weight categories at the Olympics and 10 categories at the World Championships so you can see the difference," Tzenov said to Reuters.

Iran's Hassan Yazdani is set to defend his Olympic and world titles in 2021 ©Getty Images

"The wrestlers deserve their big tournament and we'll most probably see the first World Championships in an Olympic year for the very first time.

"The host, the Norwegian Wrestling Federation, said it was ready to postpone the Championships by several weeks but to organise it in 2021."

Tzenov also said that a decision will officially be made later in the year.

Elsewhere, the UWW Bureau has voted to preserve the dates and host cities for the remaining qualification events for Tokyo 2020.

There are "no planned changes", according to UWW, with the remaining continental qualifiers, postponed due to COVID-19, again scheduled for March next year and taking place in their original host cities.

Only the Pan American event in Canadian capital Ottawa went ahead successfully, with the European qualifier in Budapest, the Africa-Oceania qualifier in Morocco and the Asian qualifier in Kyrgyzstan still to come.

The "last chance" qualifier will be held in Bulgarian capital Sofia at the end of April.

UWW President Nenad Lalovic said: "We want to plan our calendar in alignment with the IOC and the new dates for Tokyo 2020.

"We also find it vital to continue our work with host cities and concerned national federations."

All UWW events before June 30 have been postponed.