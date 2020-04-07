The European Judo Championships have been postponed for the second time with the event now scheduled to take place in November.

The postponement was among the decisions taken by the European Judo Union (EJU) at their latest Executive Committee meeting, which was held by teleconference.

Prague had initially been due to host the European Judo Championships in April, with the event featuring as part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification process, but the coronavirus pandemic led to organisers moving the event to June.

With Europe still battling the COVID-19 outbreak, the decision was taken to postpone the event for the second time.

Proposed dates for November 8 to 10 have been given by the EJU, but these will be confirmed after negotiations with the O2 Arena Prague.

The Cadet European Judo Championships in Riga have also been postponed from July 2 to 5.

Competition in the Latvian capital is now expected to be held from November 28 to December 1.

The EJU said the Junior European Championships will be combined with the European Under-23 Championships.

The combined event will be held in Porec in Croatia from November 11 to 15.

It was confirmed that the Luxembourg Judo Federation will remain the organiser of the Junior European Championships in 2021.

The Mixed Team Championships are expected to be held in Bucharest on November 28.

All EJU tournaments, training camps, seminars and festivals until end of July will not take place, with the EJU set to make a decision about August at the end of this month.

Both the European Club Championships – the Europa League and Champions League – will be cancelled.

The Kata and Veteran European Championships have both been postponed indefinitely, with new dates due to be set later.

Lukas Krpalek is expected to compete in front of a home crowd at the European Championships ©Getty Images

This will be in coordination with the International Judo Federation, depending on whether and when the Kata and Veteran World Championships will be held.

The EJU expressed hope that the organisation will be able to arrange additional cadet, junior and senior cup events in September and October, as well as training camps.

"On behalf of the European judo family I would like to express our solidarity with the nations affected by the pandemic and to thank all EJU member federations, the EJU partners and all members of our community for the understanding and support given to each other at such unusual times," said Sergey Soloveychik, EJU President.

"Judo teaches us to adapt to new circumstances and to transfer them to the best opportunities.

"So I would like to wish everyone to remain positive, to face the strict measures with all courage and patience and to take the best possible care of yourself and your close ones."

The EJU added that their decisions were based on the hope that the situation would normalise in Europe in the summer, allowing federations to start with training.

The body said they would constantly observe the situation, with all decisions subject to review depending on developments.