The Oceania Cycling Confederation (OCC) has confirmed the cancellation of this year’s Tour of Brisbane, but has expressed hope the Oceania Road Championships can be rescheduled for later this year.

The Oceania Road Championships were initially due to take place in Tasmania between March 13 and 15.

The OCC announced in January the event would not remain in Tasmania, after being notified of "constraints regarding the hosting of the Championships", amid reports of a potential lack of volunteers.

An agreement was confirmed the following month to hold the event in conjunction with the Tour of Brisbane, an International Cycling Union Gran Fondo series competition.

Under a two-year host agreement, the Oceania Road Championships would form part of a month-long cycling festival in the city.

It was hoped the decision would secure a home for the Championships and provide teams and riders with certainty in plans for 2021, allowing the event to grow.

Competition was due to take place in Brisbane from April 5 to 6.

The Tour of Brisbane has now been the latest sporting event to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been postponed last month, but confirmation has now been given that the competition will not be held in 2020.

The OCC is hopeful it can rearrange the Oceania Road Championships for later in the year.

"Due to the ongoing impact and restrictions associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour of Brisbane, which was to include the 2020 Oceania Road Championships will not take place in 2020," the OCC said.

"The Oceania Cycling Confederation wishes to convey our sincere gratitude to the organisers of the Tour of Brisbane NXSports, Cycling Australia, the City of Brisbane and Tourism and Events Queensland for their focus on both safety and solutions; the cancellation of the 2020 Tour of Brisbane is the right, but difficult decision to take.

"The Oceania Cycling Confederation continues to work with the UCI, Cycling Australia and all stakeholders on options to schedule the 2020 Oceania Road Championships later in 2020, subject to the easing of UCI and State, Federal and international Government restrictions designed to minimise the incidence, spread and impact of COVID-19.

"The priority of the Oceania Cycling Confederation is the health and safety of cyclists, teams, organisers, partners, media and all concerned people, including the public."

The Oceania BMX Championships, which were scheduled to take place on March 25 in Tasmania, was also postponed last month over the pandemic.