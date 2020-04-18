ATP chairman "will try to help" players struggling financially during pandemic

Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) chairman Andrea Gaudenzi claimed his organisation "will try to help" players struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old Gaudenzi became ATP chairman in January, having enjoyed a successful career as a player from 1990 to 2003.

During an interview on ATP Tennis Radio, he revealed the organisation would "try to help" players that may be in financial difficulty due to the suspension of ATP events until June 7.

Gaudenzi suggested the ATP may soon have financial trouble itself, however.

"Our guys are at home, obviously unable to play, unable to earn money and financially struggling, so we will try to help," he said.

"The difficult part of it is also being conscious that the ATP reserves and resources are not infinite.

"We depend on the tournaments to be played and we don’t know when we will go back on court.

"One of the large revenue streams of the ATP is actually the ATP Finals.

"It is a bit difficult to actually go in full, without exactly knowing how deep the hole is.

"We will try to do something to help those players who need it the most.

"Honestly, I’ve been quite touched by the top players who reached out, the big names expressing their desire of helping the lower-ranked players and putting those players first."

Andrea Gaudenzi earned three ATP titles during his career as a player ©Getty Images

Despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Gaudenzi has tried to see the positive side.

"Managing the current scenario is extremely complex, especially because of the nature of our calendar, the nature of our business," he said.

"But I’m an optimist, in general, by nature.

"I try to see the positive side, which has been a tremendous collaboration with the other Grand Slams, the Women's Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation (ITF)."

Italy's Gaudenzi earned three ATP titles during his career, recording a career-high singles world ranking of 18th in 1995.

The ITF are another organisation to express concern over finances, with President David Haggerty revealing to insidethegames that close to 50 per cent of ITF-related activity had been postponed in the first half of this year, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of income.