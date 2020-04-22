USA Track and Field (USTAF) has announced the United States Olympic Team Trials will take place from June 18 to 27 next year in Eugene.

The trials were postponed following confirmation that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo would move to 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled to take place from June 19 to 28 this year.

It matches the shift in the date change for Tokyo 2020, with the dates for the Olympic trials in 2021 having shifted one day from the dates originally planned in 2020.

The trials will conclude one day before the end of the Tokyo 2020 qualification period, which ends on June 29 in 2021.

The date is exactly a week before the final entry deadline of July 5, 18 days before the Olympics are due to open on July 23.

“USATF worked closely with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and TrackTown USA to secure the new dates,” USATF said.

“The competition schedule will remain much the same.

“While there is a possibility that some of the timings of the competition windows may shift, the events taking place on each day will not change.

“Existing ticket customers will have their tickets automatically rolled over to the new dates in 2021.”

The trials will take place from June 18 to 27 next year ©Getty Images

USTAF added that ticketholders wishing to request a refund can do so via the TrackTown website, with the refund process remaining open for 90 days.

The trials will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The stadium is being rebuilt for the World Athletics Championships, which have moved to 2022 following the Olympic Games postponement.

Once it is redeveloped, Hayward Field will be able to host 30,000 spectators during major events.

The US Olympic trials will be presented by NBC Sports, with USTAF saying broadcast information will be released at a later date.