Tennis Canada have admitted the organisation are expecting to lose around CAD$17 million (£9.7 million/$12 million/€11 million) due to the coronavirus crisis.

The organisation was forced to postpone the Coupe Rogers in Montreal, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) event moving to August 6 to 15.

The event had been initially scheduled to take place from August 7 to 16 this year.

Doubts remain over whether the Rogers Cup, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event, will take place as planned due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tennis Canada chief executive Michael Downey has admitted the organisation expects to lose around CAD$17 million (£9.7 million/$12 million/€11 million) due to the crisis, with the Rogers Cup and Coupe Rogers believed to generate 90 per cent of its revenue.

Downey told Sportsnet Tuesday that the organisation had been forced to reduce staff, with 50 staff reportedly having been laid off with a further 36 furloughed.

“We had no choice,” Downey told Sportsnet Tuesday.

“When you have these kinds of staggering losses, you have to act like a business and you have to make change.

“We had to streamline our employee base, that’s unfortunately what we had to do.

“No facet of the business was immune to the cuts, from ticketing to coaching, not to mention marketing, fundraising, sales, media relations, facilities and operations.

“It’s so deep that every area of our place will be touched one way or another.”

Doubts remain over whether the Rogers Cup will take place this year ©Getty Images

The ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tours have announced the suspension of all tennis events until July 13.

ATP events in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, Queen’s, Halle, Mallorca and Eastbourne, and WTA events in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg were all affected by the suspension.

The ITF's suspension covers the ITF World Tennis Tour, ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (including all ITF Junior team competitions), UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, ITF Beach Tennis World Tour and ITF Seniors Tour through to the same date.

The announcement to suspend the events followed the decision to cancel this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

This year's tournament would have been the 134th edition of Wimbledon, however the Championships have been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War because of coronavirus.