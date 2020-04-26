The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) is set to announce its updated qualification system for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next month.

A UIPM spokesperson said the worldwide governing body had been in "advanced discussions" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is hopeful an agreement on its qualification for Tokyo 2020 will be reached by the end of April.

The IOC has also told International Federations to use their original qualification systems where possible after the Games were pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the IOC confirmed it had revised the Olympic qualification deadline to June 29 2021.

The UIPM has filled roughly 64 per cent of its quota places for Tokyo 2020 through last year's World Championships, the 2019 World Cup final and Continental Championships.

The final places in the men's and women's modern pentathlon events are due to be decided at the 2020 World Championships, postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and using the UIPM world rankings, while tripartite invitation spots will also be awarded.

Numerous events which contribute to the rankings have been postponed or cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Federations are updating their qualification systems after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed ©Getty Images

The UIPM said it would "move as quickly as possible to fix dates for all postponed competitions" after its Tokyo 2020 qualification system has been announced.

The IOC has also guaranteed athletes who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 will retain their places for the rearranged Games, scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8 2021.

UIPM President Klaus Schormann has offered his support to athletes and National Federations who are dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To our athletes, we hope that you can use the free time as well as possible to train and to challenge yourselves," he said.

"We know it’s not easy, and we know it is hard to keep focusing on something that is far away.

"But you need to keep going.

"For all National Federations, we know this is a tough time and sometimes you might feel desperate.

"The locked training venues are a financial burden; however, life must continue, even when the most significant thing in our lives - our sport - is on hold.

"Many of you are worried about where this will lead and if you have the necessary resources to get through this challenging time.

"But you must not give up, life will always go on.

"Try making the best of it, for the sport and for everyone out there who is supporting us, but especially for our athletes."