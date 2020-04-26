The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NOC Kazakhstan) has pulled its athletes together to release a video message in support of those working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

With the message "#TeamKZwithYOU", Kazakhstani athletes have praised medical workers for their "fearless" efforts during the crisis.

Kazakhstan has recorded more than 2,600 coronavirus cases, resulting in the deaths of 25 people so far.

London 2012 triple jump champion Olga Rypakova, London 2012 road race cycling champion Alexander Vinokourov, reigning Olympic 200 metres breastroke champion Dmitriy Balandin and moguls star Yuliya Galysheva were among those to deliver the special message.

There were athletes from 14 different sports involved in the video.





It is similar to a recent video posted by North, Central and South American stars from a variety of sports who symbolically awarded medical workers with the medals they had won at Olympic, World and Pan American competitions.

Kazakhstan NOC said in a statement: "Athletes say that today they are not the strongest, bravest of the best; they are not the ones who give hope today; they are not the ones who motivate and are record breakers.

"They say that the real heroes are doctors - all those in intensive care, in laboratories, in ambulances - saving lives today."