Wagner appears in new video for ISU's #UpAgain project

American figure skater Ashley Wagner has appeared in a new video as part of the International Skating Union's (ISU) #UpAgain project.

The 28-year-old, who won team bronze at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, conveys a "heartfelt message" in the short film.

#UpAgain was launched by the ISU in November with the aim of inspiring fans and athletes throughout the 2019-2020 season.

Spanish figure skater Javier Fernández narrated a film while other skaters told stories of overcoming challenges on and off the ice.

The theme of #UpAgain now seems particularly apt, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, with Wagner addressing one of the "biggest challenges humankind has encountered in decades".

"She conveys a heartfelt message to encourage people to stay strong, support each other in creative and mindful ways and together, we will get #UpAgain," the ISU said.

As well as her Olympic bronze, Wagner also won World Championship silver in the singles in Boston in 2016.

She won the Four Continents gold medal in 2012 in Colorado Springs.