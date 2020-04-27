IHF President discusses financial impact of COVID-19 on handball with commission heads

International Handball Federation (IHF) President Hassan Moustafa discussed the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis on the sport during a video meeting with heads of the governing body's commissions.

The IHF said an "examination of the current situation of Member Federations, top international events and national teams, as well as the overall economic situation for handball at present" were among the topics on the agenda.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a near total shut down of sport worldwide and placed considerable financial pressure on International Federations, who have been stripped of income after being forced to cancel numerous events in response to the crisis.

Olympic qualification and handball competitions which had been scheduled for the summer were also discussed during the meeting between Moustafa and the chairs of the IHF's commissions.

Handball has been put on hold across the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

Moustafa also held virtual talks with the European Handball Federation and its President Michael Wiederer.

Olympic qualification events, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and European qualification for the 2021 Men's World Championship in January were among the key topics.

The IHF confirmed earlier this month that the six rescheduled Olympic qualification tournaments would be held in March.

It follows the International Olympic Committee revising its qualification deadline after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed to 2021.