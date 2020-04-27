The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has extended its partnership with Salming Sports until the 2022-2023 season.

It means that the Swedish-based company will remain as the PSA's official shoe partner after a deal was first struck in August 2014.

Salming's branding has been a feature of major PSA events while the company has also gained exposure through the organisation's website and digital media.

Saurav Ghosal, the only Indian male ever to feature inside the top 10 of the PSA world rankings, is also currently sponsored by Salming.

"We're pleased to continue our partnership with Salming and are delighted to be working so closely with our partners at what is a difficult time given the changing nature of the sporting world due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said PSA chief commercial officer Tommy Berden.

"We have fantastic relationships with our partners and feel that extending our partnership with Salming at this time shows both parties' commitment to each other.

Salming sponsor Indian player Saurav Ghosal ©PSA

"Salming are known for their bold designs and high-quality products and we are appreciative of their continued commitment to the sport.

"Salming's desire to innovate and create market-leading products means that they are a perfect fit for us and we envisage this extension being beneficial to both parties."

Salming Sports marketing manager Marcus Waltilla added: "The game of squash is about speed, skills and endurance, which fits very well with Salming's culture.

"Therefore, we are proud to continue our close collaboration with the PSA.

"The organisation has a number of exciting events all over the world and we look forward to the coming years."

Earlier this month, the World Squash Federation extended its own shoe deal with Teuton Sports.