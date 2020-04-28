The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed that this year's US Open has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition was due to take place at Titan Gym in Fullerton in California between June 23 and 28, but has become the latest tournament in the sport to fall victim to coronavirus.

"This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton," the BWF said.

"BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by tournament organisers.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this global pandemic and we encourage people to stay home and stay safe."

Wang Zhiyi won the women's US Open title last year ©Getty Images

The US Open is classified as a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour.

No events have been completed since the All England Open, which took place in Birmingham between March 11 and 15.

Competitions in Switzerland, Malaysia, France, India, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Australia, Thailand, Canada and Indonesia have all been called off.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-yi and China's Wang Zhiyi won the respective men's and women's titles at the 2019 US Open.