Susanne Womersley has been re-elected to serve a second four-year term as President of World Archery Oceania.

The Australian was re-elected during the World Archery Oceania Congress, held on an online conference call due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first international Congress in World Archery's history to take place on the internet.

Womersley committed to developing a strategic plan for World Archery Oceania and growing partnerships with National Olympic Committees and business.

World Archery Oceania represents 12 national member associations throughout the continent ©Getty Images

George Fong was also elected as treasurer during the meeting.

He is set to join Womersley, vice president Catherine Gougeon and secretary general Patsy Vercoe on the World Archery Oceania Executive Committee.

Aside from the elections, Congress delegates established a vision to have archery recognised as an important recreational and competitive sport throughout Oceania.

World Archery Oceania represents 12 national member associations throughout the continent.