Lillehammer is set to host the historic first International Ski Federation (FIS) Women's Nordic Combined World Cup after the draft calendar for the 2020-2021 season was unveiled by the Nordic Combined Sub-Committee for Rules and Control.

Three events are due to form the maiden Women's Nordic Combined World Cup circuit, the creation of which was approved last June.

Following the opening competition in the Norwegian town, which staged the 1994 Winter Olympic Games, from December 4 to 5, Otepää in Estonia is scheduled to host the second stop between January 2 and 3.

Schonach in Germany is set to hold both the men's and women's World Cup finals in March.

Four events had been pencilled in for the women's circuit, and it is not clear whether another will be added as some venues are still to be confirmed.

The establishment of a World Cup tour for women provides a significant boost to the discipline's chances of joining the men's equivalent on the Winter Olympic programme.

The men's World Cup tour is scheduled to begin in Finland in November ©Getty Images

Women's Nordic combined failed with its bid for inclusion at Beijing 2022 but it is likely the FIS will try again for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The men's discipline has been contested at the Olympics since Chamonix 1924.

Ruka in Finland, Lillehammer and Ramsau am Dachstein in Austria are due to stage the first three legs of the Men's World Cup circuit.

The season is set to open in the Finnish resort from November 27 to 29 and conclude in Schonach on March 20 and 21.

Otepää, Chaux-Neuve in France, the three-event weekend in Val di Fiemme and the Nordic weekend in Lahti are scheduled to host events after the New Year.

Seefeld will then stage the Nordic Combined World Cup Triple in late January, with the Beijing 2022 test event and a competition in Klingenthal taking place in February.

Following the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, scheduled for February 23 to March 7, the World Cup season will close with two competitions in Oslo and two in Schonach.

All calendars are still subject to the approval of the Nordic Combined Committee in its online meeting on May 19, and then need to be ratified by FIS at the following Council meeting.