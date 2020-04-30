The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe will move to 2022, as the sporting calendar continues to evolve following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The World Para Athletics Championships were due to take place from September 17 to 26 in the Japanese city next year.

A decision to move the event to 2022 was expected after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paralympic Games will now be held from August 24 to September 5 in 2021.

The World Para Athletics Championships will now be held from August 26 to September 4 in 2022 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Paralympics.

"Since the announcement of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we have been working with the Kobe Local Organising Committee to find the new dates for the Championships," said Haozhe Gao, head of World Para Athletics.

"It was not a simple task as we are dealing with unprecedented circumstances and I would like to thank the City of Kobe, the local Organising Committee, all our partners and stakeholders for their support and commitment.

"Kobe 2022 will be the first major Para-sport competition in Japan after the Paralympics and will continue the legacy of the Games in the country.

"We are sure the new dates will give athletes the necessary time to prepare for an event that will set the bar really high for future World Championships."

Kobe will host the rearranged event from August 26 to September 4 in 2022 ©Getty Images

Kobe will host the 10th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships, with around 1,300 athletes from 100 countries expected to compete.

Competition will take place at the Universiade Memorial Stadium.

"After hearing that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was to be rescheduled to 2021, the Kobe 2021 World Para Athletics Championships Local Organising Committee has held talks together with the IPC and World Para Athletics, and an agreement was reached to postpone the Kobe 2021 World Para Athletics Championships to 2022," said Akemi Masuda, President of the Kobe Local Organising Committee.

"The decision was made to avoid a clash with the revised dates for the Paralympics, so as to allow the athletes to compete at their top condition.

"I look forward to working together with World Para Athletics and other relevant organisations and groups to prepare for the 10th World Championships in Kobe so that we may continue to support the Paralympic Movement and make the Championships a fun and exciting experience for athletes, spectators and all others involved."

Last year's competition was held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.