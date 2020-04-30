The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has released its pre-Games report on sustainability, showcasing how it plans to deliver a sustainable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

The report also highlights progress on initiatives undertaken in 2019, including promoting the use of renewable energy at Olympic and Paralympic venues, the use of hydrogen for the vehicle fleet and the Olympic and Paralympic cauldrons, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and promoting the mantra of "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" at venues.

Tokyo 2020 organisers are hoping to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy for the electricity used to power the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

They aim to achieve this through the use of a mixture of renewable energy sources and a green certification system.

It is claimed the renewable energy will come from "clearly identified power sources", and will include electricity from the areas affected by the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

In line with Japan's transition to a hydrogen based economy, hydrogen energy is set to be a big feature of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Five-hundred fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) will be used throughout the Olympics and Paralympics, while hydrogen will be caused for the cauldrons and Torches of both Games.

Hydrogen is also going to be used in some facilities within the Olympic and Paralympic Villages.

Reduction of carbon dioxide emissions has also been a focus for the Organising Committee of Tokyo 2020.

Tokyo 2020 organisers have provided an update on how they plan to make the Olympics and Paralympics, rescheduled for 2021, as sustainable as possible ©Tokyo 2020

The current carbon footprint for the Olympics and Paralympics is estimated at 2.73 million tonnes, a reduction of 280,000 tonnes.

The reduction follows the implementation of avoidance and reduction measures such as the use of rented or leased products, the use of existing venues, renewable energy use, low-pollution and fuel-efficient vehicles such as FCEVs, and the adoption of energy-saving facilities.

All these carbon dioxide reducing initiatives have taken place under the banner of "Towards Zero Carbon."

A Victory Ceremony Podium project has also been taking place to help with sustainability.

This sees the medal podiums for both the Olympics and Paralympics being made out of post consumer plastic packaging collected throughout Japan.

Organisers say this project is an example of "circular economy principles and a sustainable society that makes the most of available resources."

Tokyo 2020 organisers are also promoting the concept of "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" at the Olympics and Paralympics, and have targeted the reusing and recycling of 65 per cent of waste generated during both Games.

Initiatives to help with this goal include providing spectators at competitions with recyclable paper containers for meals, as a more environmentally friendly alternative to single use plastics.

Due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have both been postponed by 12 months.

The Olympic Games are now due to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021 while the Paralympic Games are scheduled from August 24 to September 5 2021.