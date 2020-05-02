Deadline to bid for ISSF events from 2021 to 2024 extended

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has extended the deadline for applications to host events from 2021 through to 2024 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement of numerous events - headline by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games - has left an "uncertain timetable", the ISSF said.

Coupled with the fact many ISSF member federations "continue to experience challenges in their operation" due the pandemic, the ISSF has extended the deadline from May 15 to July 31.

Tournaments including the 53rd ISSF World Championships, which will be held in 2022, are available to bid for.

Shotgun World Championships in 2021 and 2023, alongside combined pistol and rifle World Championships to be held in the same years, are also up for grabs.

The Tokyo 2020 postponement has left an "uncertain timetable" ©Getty Images

Proposed venues can submit applications to host Junior World Championships in 2022 and 2024 too.

An Evaluation Commission will review the applications before offering recommendations to the Executive Committee.

Final decisions on where contests are hosted were scheduled to be made in July at a meeting of the Executive Committee, but that will now happen at a later date.