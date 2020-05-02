The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has launched a taskforce aimed at providing guidance and recommendations for climbers during the coronavirus crisis, as the sport targets a return in a safe environment.

The taskforce - officially the Climbing During Covid-19 Working Group - is led by IFSC technical delegates Graeme Alderson and Fabrizio Minnino.

The IFSC said it had created the working group as countries and Governments begin to implement new regulations, which will allow people to take small steps closer to normality.

The governing body hopes that the recommendations of the taskforce will allow people to work towards a common goal of restarting activities at climbing gyms and competitions in a safe environment.

“I want to express the IFSC and my personal gratitude to all those who committed themselves to overcome this challenge," Marco Scolaris, IFSC President, said.

"The light is at the end of the tunnel and we are doing everything in our power to be ready when the time to climb again comes.

"Any additional resource from national federations and stakeholders is welcome and will contribute to the goal of the working group."

The working group has produced a collection of best practices and case studies ©Getty Images

The working group has already produced a collection of best practices and case studies, with the resources available on the IFSC website.

The IFSC said guidelines and best practices should be used and adapted to the needs and circumstances of each country, while adding the list is not exhaustive.

Guidance relates to athletes’ health and wellbeing, as well as medical resources related to coronavirus.

Medical resources include general guidelines, including from the World Health Organization, along with studies on transmission processes and physical and mental health.

The working group had consulted with the IFSC Medical Commission and sport department over recent weeks, before producing the collection of best practices and case studies.

The group also participated in meetings with leading organisations in the climbing community and with representatives of national federations.

The IFSC says the working group will meet regularly and consult with the Athletes’, Medical and Technical Commissions, along with other experts.