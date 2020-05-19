Japan has faced calls from neighbours China and South Korea to ease entry restrictions into the country, as COVID-19 cases slow down.

It comes after the two countries, as well as Vietnam, reported a drop in cases.

The pressure is significant with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, now due to open in July 2021.

Many nations hold training camps in the home nation in preparation for the Olympics, while athletes from countries such as South Sudan and Bhutan remained in Japan during the pandemic and are aiming to stay there until after the Games.

Business is also often conducted in the host city, with delegates visiting to evaluate preparations.

According to The Japan Times, a Government source said that "we can't keep our nation closed forever".

Speaking of when to ease the restrictions, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference: "It's hard to predict with certainty."

Parts of Japan are still under a state of emergency after a rise in cases came in April ©Getty Images

He added that the Government will "make the decision in a comprehensive way, based on the state of infection in each country, and other information".

"Infections are increasing again where city lockdowns have been lifted," said Suga.

Border closures have had an impact on tourism and trade, with news breaking that Japan had officially fallen into a recession.

Funds for the Games have been affected at all levels of governance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with National Olympic Committees in particular struggling to find money after a fall in sponsorship.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi added: "It's necessary to contain the epidemic within Japan before we re-open borders.

"We'll consider the matter by comprehensively examining a variety of information, as some countries are facing second waves of the pandemic."

To date, there have been more than 16,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Japan, resulting in the deaths of 749 people.

A state of emergency was declared in the country which will run until at least May 31.

Officials have said that the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 cannot be postponed again if the pandemic is not brought under control.