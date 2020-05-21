The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan (HOK) has appointed Andrey Kryukov as the interim secretary general for the body.

Kryukov, who is also the vice-president of the HOK International Cooperation body, has been given the secretary general position on a temporary basis by the HOK President Timur Kulibayev.

He will cover assigned duties until the next General Assembly where a new secretary general will be elected.

It comes after the former secretary general of HOK, Saken Mussaibekov left his position on May 6 after he was appointed the vice-minister of Culture and Sports in the Republic of Kazakhstan Government.

Kryukov has held his position in the International Cooperation since 2015 and also holds several positions within international Olympic organisations.

He is a member of the International Swimming Federation Bureau, the World Anti-Doping Agency Foundation Board, Association of National Olympic Committees Medical Commission, the Olympic Council of Asia Rules Committee and the vice-president of the Asia Swimming Federation.

Kryukov was also one of the key figures to putting forward the Almaty bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics, that ultimately went to Beijing.