World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has congratulated a young refugee after he won the second place prize in the International Fair Play Art Contest.

Nine-year-old Syrian Muhammed Al-Ayoub trains at the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) Academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan.

Youngsters around the world were invited to enter the contest, which was run by the International Fair Play Committee.

Submissions had to cover what they were doing in the battle against COVID-19, why they are a fair player or what they have played recently.

Al-Ayoub finished second in the six to 14-years-old category for his painting which showed a taekwondo fighter "kicking away" COVID-19.

The painting will now be put on show in November in both Paris and Lausanne, as part of the UNESCO Exhibition.

Muhammed Al-Ayoub trains at the THF Academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp ©THF

"The taekwondo family is very proud of Ayoub and the recognition he has received by the International Fair Play Committee," said Choue.

"Fair play is a critical element of the taekwondo philosophy and respecting your opponent is at the very heart of our sport.

"Taekwondo can also play a key role in helping people to maintain their physical and mental health during this time and so just as Ayoub's excellent painting shows, taekwondo can contribute to the fight against COVID-19."

Choue announced the creation of the THF, which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world, in 2015.