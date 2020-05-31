FIFA has rejected the amended statutes sent by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and threatened the national governing body with suspension if it does not comply with FIFA rules.

FIFA had previously stopped the FFIRI from holding its elections due to concerns over potential Government interference in the organisation.

The FFIRI submitted updated statutes to football's governing body earlier this month, but these have now been rejected as they still do not follow FIFA rules.

According to the Iranian state-run Mehr News Agency, the FFIRI has been given a deadline of June 5 to comply or face suspension.

In a letter to the FFIRI, FIFA refers to eight issues that still need to be addressed, including the reduction of the role of the Iranian Sports Minister in internal FFIRI affairs.

FIFA is concerned that the FFIRI is not independent of the Iranian Government ©Getty Images

The amended statues also did not mention the independence of the FFIRI from the Iranian Government.

FIFA rules decree that a national football federation should remain autonomous from the national Government.

The postponed elections and General Assembly are scheduled to take place on October 6, but may be delayed again if negotiations with FIFA continue.

Presidential elections are to be held after former FFIRI President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December, with Heydar Baharvand currently the Acting President.