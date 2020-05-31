The former head of the Burundi National Olympic Committee (BNOC), Evariste Ndayishimiye has been elected as the President of Burundi after winning the country's Presidential election.

Winning a reported 70.98 per cent of the vote, he successfully held the position that outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, who was also from the National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party.

Ndayishimiye had previously served as the President of BNOC from 2009 to 2017 and previously served as the vice-president of the nation to Nkurunziza before becoming the CNDD-FDD candidate.

Burundi opposition party CNL’s Presidential Candidate Agathon Rwasa has filed a case at Constitutional Court challenging last week’s election results.

Mr Rwasa says the polls were marred by irregularities & fraud.

Ruling party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye was declared winner. pic.twitter.com/YX2A2qoGcv — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) May 28, 2020

Since 2017, he has been made the honorary President of the BNOC and has been praised by current BNOC President Lydia Nsekera for his contribution to the participation of Burundi at the Olympics.

However, according to the Burundi Human Rights Initiative, election day, which took place on May 20, was marred by irregularities including the arrests of opposition leaders and individuals voting multiple times.

The main opposition party's leader, the National Freedom Council's Agathon Rwasa has reportedly filed a case to constitutional court over allegations of fraud from the winning party.