Hangzhou 2022 will begin recruiting volunteers for the next Asian Games in the summer of 2021, the Organising Committee has announced.

Organisers said recruitment will be conducted online with applicants encouraged to follow the official website, WeChat account and Weibo account for the latest information.

A general selection will be made after people have registered online.

Volunteers will be assigned to different positions at the Games in the Chinese city, with successful candidates required to undergo training.

The training will ensure they have the necessary knowledge and basic skills to fulfill their roles at the Games.

Volunteers are required to follow the laws and regulations of China and accept the guidance and management of the Hangzhou 2022 volunteer department.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by September 1 in 2022 and speak Chinese or English fluently.

Volunteers also have to be available for the duration of the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, with the Asian Para Games following from October 9 to 15.

People with experience of volunteering at similar Games and those who can serve during test events are expected to be prirotised in the final selection process.

Priority will also be given to those who have professional knowledge and skills, including interpretation and translation, listening and speaking in minority languages, medical services and information technical support.