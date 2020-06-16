The International University Sports Federation's (FISU) Healthy Campus initiative is said to be continuing to build momentum, a month after its public launch.

Created following the research of 30 world health experts, the project aims to encourage physical activity and healthy choices at universities.

Twenty-seven universities from five continents have already signed-up for the programme, while an additional 100 have requested more information about the scheme.

FISU has been a part of 30 webinars in the first 30 days of the programme since launch, with institutions who have stated their interest.

FISU Healthy Campus and international relations director Fernando Parente has attributed the early success of the scheme to it being ready to use immediately during a period where there is a focus on well-being.

"We have directly aligned the FISU Healthy Campus programme with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development so that our work with the experts and universities provides a shared blueprint for better health and student welfare outcomes," Parente said.

"Not only is regular physical activity proven to prevent deadly diseases such as strokes, diabetes and breast and colon cancer, it helps prevent hypertension and obesity.

"Physical activity is also shown to improve one's mental health and quality of life.

"Our programme represents not only a great opportunity for the students but also the universities themselves.

"Since universities are evaluated internally and internationally for their performance on key sustainable development goals, monitoring their progress with the FISU Healthy Campus programme helps them reach their certification needs across a whole host of additional international standards and rankings."

The universities now enrolled in the initiative have nine months to complete a self-assessment questionnaire that FISU will evaluate before awarding the institution with the Healthy Campus Label.

Universities must meet a minimum of 40 of the programme's 100 criteria in its first year to be given the label, with that number increasing depending on the years it is involved in the programme.

Some of the main areas that universities will be judged on are commitment to sustainability, nutrition and the fitness of its students.

It is hoped that universities from all over the world will be brought together to share ideas and best practices.