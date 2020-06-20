Nine countdown devices have been installed around Chengdu 2021, as part of preparations for the Summer World University Games in the Chinese city next year.

The devices have been installed around the metropolis and are operational, acting as a visual reminder that the Games starts in 424 days and counting.

Red, yellow, blue and green are the main colours across the devices, with lights in those colours interchanging to enhance the visual impact of the countdown clocks.

The devices are located at Taikoo Li, Tianfu Square, the Universiade Village, Dong'an Lake, Tianfu Avenue, Shuangliu International Airport, South Railway Station and Chengdu East Station.

Organisers hope the countdown devices will synchronise with the event's motto of "Sustainable, Smart, Spirited and Shared."

Nine countdown clocks have been installed in the build-up to Chengdu 2021 with red, yellow, blue and green the main devices of the colours ©Chengdu Hi-Tech Facebook

Meanwhile, the stadium at the Dong'an Lake Sports Center, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Chengdu 2021 continues to take shape.

Once fully constructed the stadium will have capacity for 40,000 people, will cover 120,000 square meters in floor space and have a structural height of just over 49 metres.

Preparatory work for Chengdu 2021 was put on hold earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, however it resumed in March, and organisers say all preparations are now "proceeding steadily as planned."

Chengdu 2021 will be the 31st edition of the Summer World University Games, and it is scheduled to take place from August 18 to 29 2021, with competition across 18 sports.