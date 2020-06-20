The 2020 European Rowing Under-23 Championships in Duisburg, Germany have been provisionally scheduled for September 5 to 6, with further decisions imminent over this season’s European Championships and European Junior Championships.

Meanwhile a revised series of dates for the 2021 European season has been announced.

A statement from the World Rowing Federation (FISA) said: "The European Rowing Board (ERB) and the Duisburg Organising Committee are pleased to confirm that the 2020 European Rowing Under 23 Championships are now confirmed for 5-6 September 2020."

It added: "It is important to note that while the staging of the event is confirmed, there is always a possibility of a late event cancellation if the COVID-19 pandemic situation worsens."

Organisers in Duisburg have followed the recommendations of the World Health Organisation in preparing Event Infection Prevention Guidelines to ensure that the event is staged with the lowest possible risk of contamination while ensuring world-class competition facilities.

"While the organisers will implement these prevention measures it is a requirement that all participants ensure adherence to these measures," the statement added.

"All participants will be required to complete a pre-event Health Questionnaire.

"All participating National Rowing Federations will be required to sign a Consent Form accepting responsibility for their teams.

"National Federations will receive an email from the Duisburg Organising Committee with details on how to submit these questionnaires/forms electronically.

There's going to be a real regatta! The European Rowing Under 23 Championships has been confirmed. And lots more on upcoming European Rowing events. #rowing #europeanrowing #worldrowing https://t.co/AqGAAIJK4s pic.twitter.com/OFwFd7E7nZ — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) June 16, 2020

"Any participant for whom the relevant forms, information and consent has not been received in advance may be denied accreditation.

"The regular accommodation cancellation policies will apply."

The 2020 European Junior Championships are currently due to be held in the Serbian capital of Belgrade from September 26 to 27, and the 2020 European Championships are scheduled to take place in Poznan, Poland from October 9 to 11.

The ERB and respective organisers have set June 24 as the deadline for a final staging decision for the Junior Championships, and July 31 for the senior version "after assessing the latest status of the COVID-19 situation."

Date changes enforced this year by the coronavirus pandemic have caused date changes for nearly all European Rowing events planned for 2021.

The European Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualification Regatta at Varese in Italy is now scheduled for April 5 to 7, with the European Rowing Championships scheduled at the same venue from April 9 to 11.

The European Rowing Junior Championships are due to take place in Munich from May 22 to 23, and the European Rowing Under 23 Championships at Kruszwica in Poland are scheduled for September 4 to 5.

Para-rowing events will be offered at the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta - PR1 men’s single sculls and PR1 women’s single sculls - and European Rowing Championships, where all Paralympic boat classes will be involved.

Athletes who wish to be classified and take part in the European Rowing Championships in Varese, will have the opportunity to do so at the preceding European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta.

The 2021 event calendar has been agreed subject to the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and all related Government measures to contain its spread.