Postponement of Ryder Cup to 2021 tipped to be announced next week

The postponement of this year's Ryder Cup to 2021 will reportedly be announced next week.

It has been claimed by The Guardian that the biennial tournament, due to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September, will be pushed back to next year.

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America and the European Tour, who jointly organise the tournament, are to make the announcement next week, it is said, although Wisconsin-based radio station WTMJ said a spokesperson for the event had told it the "2020 Ryder Cup remains as scheduled".

The PGA of America has been contacted by insidethegames for comment.

It was hoped the event could take place in front of a reduced number of spectators, but this no longer seems possible as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Ongoing travel restrictions and potential quarantine periods further complicate matters.

If played next year, the Ryder Cup will reportedly remain in odd-numbered years.

This year's Ryder Cup was due to take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin ©Getty Images

This will remove the clash with the Olympic Games every four years, although this is set to still be the case next year due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020.

Europe have won the Ryder Cup in 11 of the last 20 attempts, with the US winning eight times and a draw between the teams taking place in 1989.

Golf is one of the few sports to get back underway during the pandemic, with the PGA Tour starting earlier this month at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Events so far have been spectator-less, but it is planned to allow a limited number of fans to attend The Memorial Tournament from July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

The European Tour is scheduled to begin on July 22 with the British Masters, due to be held behind closed doors.