The Mexican Baseball League (LMB) has cancelled its season for the first time in its history, just three days after the celebration of its 95th anniversary.

Mexico has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with one of the highest daily death rates in the world over the past month.

To date, there have been more than 252,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, resulting in the deaths of more than 30,000 people.

According to the LMB, the decision was made together with the 16 team owners after multiple meetings with health authorities as well as State Governments.

It was also announced that the players and umpires of the teams will receive financial support.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL



Los 16 equipos del circuito, en conjunto con la Liga Mexicana de Beisbol, toman la difícil decisión de no llevar a cabo la temporada 2020.



Los 16 equipos del circuito, en conjunto con la Liga Mexicana de Beisbol, toman la difícil decisión de no llevar a cabo la temporada 2020.

Aprovecharemos el receso para fortalecernos de cara al 2021.

LMB, which has been an associate member of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) wince 2018, will now focus towards marketing the 2021 season and invest in new technology and infrastructure in a bid for long-term success.

Mexico is currently ranked fifth in the WBSC baseball world rankings, and is due to compete at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year after capturing bronze at the WBSC Premier12 in 2019.

WBSC also announced the postponement of the Under-23 Baseball World Cup in Mexico earlier this week, with the 2020 Women's Baseball World Cup and the Under-15 Baseball World Cup, both to be held in Tijuana in northern Mexico, still being monitored.