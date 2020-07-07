The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has announced that its 2021 European Championships will be held in Winterberg.

Competition on the German track is scheduled for between January 8 and 10, as part of the IBSF World Cup leg.

European titles will be awarded to the top finishing sliders from the continent, regardless as to whether they win the World Cup stage or not.

Two-man and four-man bobsleigh, women's bobsleigh and men's and women's skeleton are all planned for the event.

The event is planned to be part of the World Cup leg in Winterberg ©Getty Images

The IBSF are currently planning for a "normal season" in 2020-2021, although the calendar, as with all sports, is up in the air due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Winterberg hosted last year's European Championships in four-man bobsleigh, with the other disciplines held in Sigulda in Latvia.

The track has also hosted European Championships of some form in 1979, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2017.

World Championships have also been held in Winterberg in 1995, 2000, 2003 and 2015.